Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (12) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night.

Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense.

Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State. The Cougars are 1-1. They led at the half but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.