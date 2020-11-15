Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

by: Associated Press

Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough (12) prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night.

Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense.

Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State. The Cougars are 1-1. They led at the half but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.

  • Washington State running back Deon McIntosh (3) carries the ball during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Oregon coach Mario Cristobal walks along the sideline during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
  • Washington State coach Nick Rolovich walks along the sideline during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

