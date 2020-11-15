Shough leads No. 11 Oregon over Washington State 43-29

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyler Shough threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns and No. 11 Oregon came back to beat Washington State 43-29 on Saturday night.
Travis Dye caught two second-half touchdown passes to help Oregon improve to 2-0. The Ducks piled up 582 yards of total offense.
Freshman Jayden de Laura threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns for Washington State. The Cougars are 1-1. They led at the half but could not stop the Ducks in the second half. Freshman defensive back Ayden Hector recovered three Oregon turnovers in the first half.
