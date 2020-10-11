Sinclair has two PKs and Thorns down the OL Reign

Portland Thorns’ Becky Sauerbrunn heads the ball during the first half against OL Reign in an NWSL soccer match at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma, Wash., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (Joshua Bessex/The News Tribune via AP)

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Christine Sinclair scored on a pair of penalty kicks and the Portland Thorns downed OL Reign 2-1 to claim the National Women’s Soccer League’s Community Shield in the fall series.

With the win, Portland locked up the top spot in the fall series.

The league created the Community Shield for the series’ best team.

Sinclair’s PKs came late in the first half and in the 73rd minute. Amber Brooks scored for the Reign.