More than 120 Special Olympics golfers hit the greens at the Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City, June 25, 2023 (Mark Hanken)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 120 Special Olympics golfers hit the greens Sunday at the Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City.

The golfers competed in divisions with others of similar ability levels. This tournament is one of 2 regional golf tournaments set for the summer, with the other at Meadow Lakes in Prineville on July 22.

Mark Hanken with Special Olympics Oregon told KOIN 6 News they offer 3 seasons of sports training and competition in athletics, bocce, golf and softball.

More than 120 Special Olympics golfers hit the greens at the Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City, June 25, 2023 (Mark Hanken) More than 120 Special Olympics golfers hit the greens at the Stone Creek Golf Club in Oregon City, June 25, 2023 (Mark Hanken)

Special Olympics Oregon will host 11 regional competitions around the state during June and July, including in Ashland, Albany, Hillsboro and McMinnville. Complete details are on the Special Olympics Oregon website.