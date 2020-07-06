Spirit, Thorns play to 1-all draw in the NWSL Challenge Cup

by: Associated Press

Portland Thorns midfielder Lindsey Horan, rear, reacts after taking down Washington Spirit midfielder Rose Lavelle during the second half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match at Zions Bank Stadium on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in Herriman, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Sam Staab’s header in the 77th minute pulled the Washington Spirit into a 1-1 draw with the Portland Thorns on Sunday night in the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament.

Lindsey Horan’s diving header off a free kick from Meghan Klingenberg put the Thorns up 1-0 in the 69th minute.

Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe got a hand on the ball but it bounced into the goal off the crossbar. Staab scored for the Spirit on a backheel volley from teammate Ashley Sanchez to tie the game up. 

