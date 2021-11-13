Oregon State needs win over Stanford for chance at bowl

(AP) — Stanford coach David Shaw won’t sugarcoat it: The Cardinal have had four bad weeks.

Stanford hasn’t won since its 31-24 overtime upset of Oregon on Oct. 2. Last weekend was especially rough on the Cardinal, who fell 52-7 at home to Utah. The loss to the Utes was Stanford’s worst since a 57-7 loss to Notre Dame in 2003.

Kickoff is 2:30 p.m. at Reser Stadium

“I’m not going to say this is anything other than what it is, which is it’s a tough stretch. Tough four weeks in a row here,“ Shaw said. ”What I know, being around this game my entire life, sometimes you just got to put your foot in the sand, try to stop the momentum going the wrong way, and get going back the positive way.”

Stanford (3-6, 2-5 Pac-12) gets a chance to get back on track Saturday at Oregon State (5-4, 3-3). It’s the last road trip of the season for the Cardinal, who host California in the Big Game next week and wrap up the season against Notre Dame.

The Cardinal were without starting quarterback Tanner McKee against the Utes, and he’s questionable again against the Beavers. Shaw said freshman Ari Patu will start if McKee can’t go.

Just like the Cardinal spoiled the Ducks’ chances at a perfect season, they can play spoiler again with Oregon State needing just one more win for its first bowl berth since 2013.

The Beavers have also trended downward, with losses in the past two weeks on the road to otherwise struggling teams, California and Colorado.

“There was some real disappointment after the game, but we’ve got great leaders who know they have to play better to win,“ Beavers coach Jonathan Smith said. ”We’ve also got to coach better to win and we’re anxious to get back to it this weekend. I know our guys are fired up to play better on Saturday.”