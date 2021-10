BEAVERTON, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a David vs. Goliath moment when the Beaverton High School girls soccer team accomplished something that hadn’t been done in 5 years.

They handed the 3-time defending champion Jesuit Crusaders a loss, their first loss in 76 games.

Most of the Beaverton players grew up playing together on club teams like United PDX. That helped set the state for their epic upset win.

Next, the OSAA playoffs begin at the end of October.