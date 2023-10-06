PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First place in the Metro League will be on the line Friday night in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

The Sunset Apollos will host the Mountainside Mavericks at 7 p.m. Both teams are 3-2 overall and 1-0 in league play.

Mountainside beat Westview by a score of 27-6 in their conference opener while Sunset defeated Beaverton 42-0.

The other KOIN 6 Blitz featured game will be between two other Metro League foes in Westview and Jesuit.

