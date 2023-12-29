Morgan Stickney is the first female American taken in the WHL draft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This past May, the Portland Winterhawks made history by selecting goalie Morgan Stickney, the first female American taken in the WHL draft.

On Friday, Stickney took part in her first practice with the team. She said she’s excited to use her platform to be an inspiration for others.

Goalie Morgan Stickney at her first practice with the Portland Winterhawks, December 29, 2023 (KOIN)

“It’s super cool meeting a bunch of other girls and how they look up to me. I think it’s super cool because I remember when I was younger and who I would look up to,” she told KOIN 6 News. “This week I’m super excited to see how being in the WHL would be.”

Stickney said her dream is to play in the professional Women’s Hockey League and play for a US National team in the Olympics.