Takeaways from the Blazers 100-93 win over Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) tries to pass between Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma (0) and forward LeBron James (23)during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers got off to a solid start in their playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers Tuesday night with a 100-93 win in Game 1.

Here are six takeaways from the game:

1. Looks like it’s still Dame Time

Damian Lillard finished the game with 34 points, five rebounds and five assists and helped boost the Blazers past the Lakers in Game 1. What stood out the most was Lillard struggled for much of the second half and the Blazers were down by as much as eight with just a couple minutes left in the game. But, this is when Lillard brings out the killer instinct and he did just that, knocking down a deep 34 foot three point shot and led the Blazers on a late game run which pushed them past the Lakers.

2. The Blazers had the right mentality

On paper, many would look at the Lakers and easily say they are the better team. But, what separated the Blazers from the Lakers in this one was their mentality. The Blazers did not come into this game thinking the Lakers were the better team and it showed. They showed fierce play and it gave them the edge in this one.

3. Capitalized Lakers’ poor shooting night

When playing against the Lakers, any edge the Blazers can find is necessary. In the game Tuesday night, the Blazers did not shoot the 3 ball very well. They shot just 38%. But, with that being said, the Lakers shot an abysmal 15% from the 3-point line and the Blazers understood it was an off shooting night for them. Coach Terry Stotts did a great job of making it almost impossible for the Lakers to get in the paint with Jusuf Nurkic and Hassan Whiteside on the floor protecting the rim and forced the Lakers to settle for 3 pointers.

4. No third quarter collapse

One of the things fans were keeping an eye out for was the Blazers’ habit of a third quarter collapse. However, while the third quarter didn’t have the momentum like the other three, the Blazers did a great job defensively against the Lakers. This was huge because even though the Lakers had times where they went on big runs and closed the gap on the Blazers lead, Rip City never lost their energy, they tightened up as a team and stayed committed and focused on the game plan and executed it well.

5. Blazers found sparks at the right time

The Blazers had their down moments but never had a complete meltdown like we have seen so many times this season. I thought Stotts did a great job of throwing certain players like Wenyen Gabriel in the game, who brought a spark of energy and enthusiasm in the game at a critical moment for the Blazers.

6. Capitalized on free throws down the stretch

The Blazers did a great job of knocking down their free throw attempts late in the game. The Lakers down the stretch missed four consecutive free throws that would have put them up by two points late in the fourth quarter. The Blazers on the other hand knocked them late in the game and it made a huge difference in the win.