Teen organizing community soccer games for charity

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The game of soccer is one of the most popular sports around the world and Wilsonville junior Jesus Loeza is taking a community’s love for the game to help those in need.

Jesus put together a soccer match with other players from all around Portland, and each player donates money to play, which is then given to a charity of their choosing.

“At first it was just me and a couple of my friends who wanted to prepare for the season,” Said Jesus. “Then, as time went on we were thinking that we can make a bigger impact than just playing soccer.”

These community soccer games are made up of some of the best talent in the Portland area and each time they play a match, money is donated.

“These games are just really fun,” Jesus said. “When you get the best players from all around its pretty cool, but what makes these games even better is the fact that we know we are having a big impact on the community and others’ lives.”

Each time one of these matches are played, each player donates whatever amount they can, and Jesus wanted to make it clear that whatever amount is donated, is the right amount.

“It doesn’t even matter how much each person brings, we just ask that they donate to the cause. Some donate one dollar, some donate 20. No matter what, every cent is going to a good cause.”

Jesus wants to play these games as frequently as possible while following the social distancing guidelines. But, he is just happy that the sport he and the rest of these kids love to play, can help the community.

“It’s just cool seeing everyone come together to donate to different charities, just the fact that we are a bunch of kids who love soccer and all have the same common goal of helping those in need out is pretty cool.”