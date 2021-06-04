Terry Stotts out as Blazers’ head coach

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After nine seasons as head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry Stotts is out, Blazers officials announced Friday.

The breakup was mutual, officials said.

As expected, the Blazers and Terry Stotts parting ways according to multiple reports. @ChrisBHaynes reporting Damian Lillard will have significant input in the next HC in #RipCity — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) June 5, 2021

“I have the utmost respect for Terry and what he has accomplished these past nine seasons,” Neil Olshey, president of basketball operations said in a written statement. “This was a difficult decision on both a personal and professional level but it’s in the best interest of the franchise to move in another direction. Terry will always hold a special place in the Trail Blazer family and the Portland community. We relied on the integrity, professionalism and consistency he brought to the job every day and we wish he and Jan nothing but the best.”

A 27-year coaching veteran, Stotts became the Blazers’ 14th head coach on August 7, 2012. He is the

the second-winningest coach in franchise history after Jack Ramsay.

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that Blazers’ point guard Damian Lillard will have significant input in who the next head coach will be.

ESPN reported that the following candidates will be considered: LA Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Jeff Van Gundy, Brooklyn Nets assistant Mike D’Antoni, and Michigan’s Juwan Howard.