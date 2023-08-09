The Oregon WR, who played for Troy the past two seasons, was the talk of Oregon media day a few weeks ago.

EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — A seven-second soundbite at Oregon Football Media Day said everything you need to know about Oregon’s latest transfer wide receiver.

“I’m Tez Johnson. I’m a little guy that dream big, and I’m here. I’m finally home,” he said.

That’s no hyperbole for the 5-foot-10 Johnson.

He became a fan of Oregon when he was just eight years old, watching LaMichael James slice and dice Tennessee for 134 yards and a touchdown in the Ducks’ 48-13 win back in 2010.

Eight years later at 15 years old, he was adopted by Bo Nix’s family. His fandom hadn’t waned by then and hasn’t since.

“When I first got adopted, I went into the house in an Oregon sweatshirt. There were no Oregon fans in the house. It was all Auburn, War Eagle, and I’m the only guy there in an Oregon shirt,” Johnson said with a big smile. “When Bo played Oregon when he was at Auburn his freshman year, I couldn’t go, because I was going to cheer for Oregon. Nothing bad towards Bo. I was going to cheer for him too, but I wanted Oregon to win. So, I didn’t go. I stayed at home and watched it on TV.”

Now everyone will be watching Johnson on TV in an Oregon uniform.

Several of his teammates said the “Tezmanian Devil”—as many refer to him— is poised for a breakout season.

“Oh yeah, Tez Johnson,” said Oregon DB Bryan Addison, when asked who stood out to him in summer workouts. “Tez is somebody that I’m pretty sure the nation already knows about, but he’s probably overlooked because of his size. Me watching him this whole summer, has been something I’ve never really seen before. He’s explosive, fast, and really just a natural talent that you can’t get from anywhere else.”

Oregon fans got a taste of that talent when they watched him take a routine catch in the spring game and run it back for a 63-yard score.

“It was surreal,” said Johnson, reflecting on the moment. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of. Scoring at Autzen Stadium, hearing the crowd. It was amazing just because that’s what I wanted. The play was just one regular play that we ran, and I saw nothing but the pylon, and I was like, ‘I’m going straight to the pylon.’ And that’s what I did.”

As for what his reaction will be when he catches his first real touchdown pass in Autzen from adopted brother Bo Nix?

“I might break down and cry or something like that,” said Tez.

Here’s betting there will be a few other sweaty eyes in the building.