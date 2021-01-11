‘Blinding Lights’ sing-along: Pepsi debuts Super Bowl halftime ad

TAMPA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — No doubt you can hum along to The Weeknd’s hit song “Blinding Lights” — and if you’re saying to yourself, “I don’t know that song,” click on the video above and the familiar tune will quickly ring a bell.

To get ready for the Canadian singer’s Super Bowl halftime performance, Pepsi released a new ad featuring people singing and playing along to the hit.

The spot started airing over the weekend during NFL Playoff games. With three weeks to go before the Super Bowl, you’re sure to see in plenty more times on television or the internet before the big game kicks off.

This year’s Super Bowl will air on CBS and takes place in Tampa on February 7.

The Weeknd has a tough act to follow. Last year, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teamed up for a critically acclaimed performance that had the internet buzzing!