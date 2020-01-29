Former 49er Jeff Garcia: San Francisco offense not getting enough credit, overshadowed by awe of Mahomes

Big Game Bound streams all week long at 1:00pm ET live from Radio Row in Miami

MIAMI, Fla. — Don’t sleep on the San Francisco 49er offense just because Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s shiny new superstar, says former 49er QB Jeff Garcia.

Garcia joined Big Game Bound on Wednesday and — unsurprisingly — picked his former team to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Garcia believes a healthy dose of the potent 49ers defense, led by rookie standout Nick Bosa, and an overshadowed offense will prevail over Andy Reid’s Chiefs.

