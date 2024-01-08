(NEXSTAR/AP) – The Dolphins-Chiefs wild-card game will be the first NFL playoff contest – but for a few exceptions – exclusively streamed on Peacock, an NBC subscription service.

But, fans in the Kansas City and Miami markets will still be able to watch for free on their local NBC affiliates Saturday night, January 13 at 8 p.m. EST. If you want to see the game, and you’re not in either of those markets, then you will need the Peacock app or you can’t watch.

According to NBC, “It’s the first time ever that viewers around the world will be able to catch an NFL playoff game exclusively on a streaming service.”

The network said fans should leave a little “kickoff wiggle room” since the start of the game depends on when the AFC division game between the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns concludes. If you are not a Peacock subscriber that “wiggle room” should probably also include some time to figure out how to watch on your smart TV or other mobile device.

According to NBC, your Peacock subscription will cost $5.99 per month. Or you can upgrade to the ad-free Premium Plus plan for $11.99 per month. Along with ad-free viewing, NBC says the Premium Plus plan gives the user the ability to download and watch selected entertainment while offline and full, 24/7 live access your local NBC station.

In the final week of the regular season, Mike Edwards returned a fumble 97 yards for a touchdown, Harrison Butker made a 41-yard field goal with 49 seconds remaining, and the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers 13-12 while resting most of their starters.

Miami, made the playoffs with its Week 16 win over Dallas.

AP Sports Writers David Brandt and Alanis Thames contributed to this report