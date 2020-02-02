Key Questions Answered: What time is the Super Bowl? When is halftime?

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JANUARY 29: The Vince Lombardi Trophy is displayed with helmets of the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs prior to a press conference with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell for Super Bowl LIV at the Hilton Miami Downtown on January 29, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The 49ers will face the Chiefs in the 54th playing of the Super Bowl, Sunday February 2nd. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — Super Bowl Sunday is here! And yes, it can be pretty confusing to figure out when things start and how you should plan your day. Here are some key questions answered about Super Bowl Sunday:

What time does the Super Bowl start?

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami will happen around 6:30 p.m. ET.

What channel is the game on?

This year, the Super Bowl will air on FOX. You can also watch it for free on the FOX Sports app.

What time will halftime start?

The first half will likely run about 90 minutes. You can expect halftime to happen around 8:00 p.m. ET. J.Lo and Shakira are slated to perform for about 12 minutes.

When goes the pregame show start?

Every year, the pregame show seems to start earlier and earlier. This year, things get started at 1:00 p.m. ET. In addition to traditional stories and analysis about the game, many of music’s top performers will take the stage.

Who is singing the national anthem and what time?

Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem before the game. You can expect that to happen about 10-15 minutes before kickoff – so let’s say 6:15 p.m. ET. to be safe.

Who is in Super Bowl LIV?

You’ll see the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take the field in Miami for the Super Bowl. The 49ers are looking to tie a record by winning their sixth Super Bowl. Kansas City hasn’t been to the big dance in 50 years.

Wait, do these teams have the same colors?

Basically. You’ll find that both teams have red and gold as their primary colors. And while that may cause some confusion, the Kansas City Chiefs should be wearing red jerseys while the 49ers will wear their traditional white shirts with gold pants.