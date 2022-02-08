LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — While thousands of Cincinnati Bengals fans are on their way to California for the Super Bowl this weekend, many fans are already there as residents.

The Bengals West group has called Los Angeles home for years, and now, there’s finally a super payoff.

The 5 Line Tavern near Pasadena is the official hangout for the group, which is also known as “Who Dey in L.A.”

Todd Armstrong, the founder of Bengals West, said he’s been waiting on this game for a lifetime.

“Living in Los Angeles and walking around in Bengals gear, basically I’ve kind of looked like an idiot for years and years, so now I’m feeling a little redemption. It’s kinda nice,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong, who is originally from Ohio, founded the group more than 15 years ago. Over the years, Armstrong gathered some 12,000 followers on social media.

Many fans gathered over the weekend just to rally and rewatch the AFC championship win against the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s been more than three decades since the Cincinnati Bengals last made it to the Super Bowl. Lifelong Bengals fan Nick Mazzaro said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he saw the victory.

“I never thought this was possible,” Mazzaro said. “This is how fans of other teams feel every year. This is really special that we all get to be a part of this.”

Bengals fan Jen Chambers is also excited for the big game. She said she’s been waiting for this since she was a little girl.

This Sunday marks “the first time we’re in the Super Bowl since I was 12,” Chambers said. “And it happens to be a home game for the Rams. But there’s something about this team that … you still have a little PTSD but I think they’re going to do it. I don’t think they’ve come this far to lose the Super Bowl.”

Armstrong said the City of Angels will be swarming with many more members of the “Who Dey in LA” group ahead of Sunday’s showdown. He said it’s nice to know that home isn’t so far away.

“It’s nice to have a little piece of home with you,” Armstrong said. “And to have them come to us this year is really sweet.”

While Cincinnati has clear ties in southern California, there are also clear Ohio ties for the L.A. Rams. The Rams began as a Cleveland team in 1936 before moving to L.A. in 1946.