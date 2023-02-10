PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Super Bowl mere days away, the Oregon Lottery has published the latest Super Bowl bets/odds available to Oregonians through the DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Oregon Lotto is offering more than 890 traditional and novelty bets for this year’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The novelty bets available for Super Bowl 57 include the coin toss, the color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach, the position of the game’s MVP and whether or not a team will run a flea-flicker.

“Last year, Oregon players placed more than 245,000 bets during the game with a value of $4.5 million,” the Oregon Lotto announced ahead of Super Bowl 57. “The last game of the NFL season generated more than $913,000 in revenue for Oregon.”

Last year, one Oregonian won $50,000 betting on Super Bowl 46 by betting “a low-risk, high-reward parlay,” according to the Oregon Lotto. Since legalizing sports betting in 2019, people have wagered $1.15 billion on sports in the state of Oregon. Since its inception in 1985, Oregon Lotto has raised close to $15 billion for public education, economic development, state parks, veteran services, and watershed improvements.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right, and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speak to the media during the NFL football Super Bowl 57 opening night, Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Here are some of the bets/odds currently offered for Super Bowl LVII (odds subject to change):

Spread

Chiefs +1.5

Eagles -1.5

Moneyline

Chiefs +105

Eagles -125

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Jalen Hurts -115

Miles Sanders -105

Travis Kelce -135

Isiah Pacheco +110

A.J. Brown +105

Super Bowl Specials

Any Defensive Player to Have 1+ solo sacks and 1+ interceptions +1,000

Any Player to Return a Punt or Kickoff for a Touchdown +1,400

Either Team to Kick a Game-Winning Walk-Off Field Goal at End of Regulation +1,000

Novelty Props

Coin Toss

Heads +100

Tails +100

Gatorade color poured on winning coach

Yellow/Green +165

Orange +300

Blue +400

Red/Pink +450

Purple +750

MVP position

Quarterback -650

Wide Receiver +650

Tight End +900

Running Back/Full Back +1,200

Linebacker +2,800

Will There Be a Flea-Flicker?

Yes -135

No -280

Local government services are available for those suffering from gambling addiction through the Oregon Health Authority. Those experiencing a crisis are encouraged to contact OHA’s Behavioral Health Crisis Response System by calling ​9​88 ​or by chatting through 988lifeline.org.