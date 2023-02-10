PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the Super Bowl mere days away, the Oregon Lottery has published the latest Super Bowl bets/odds available to Oregonians through the DraftKings Sportsbook.
The Oregon Lotto is offering more than 890 traditional and novelty bets for this year’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The novelty bets available for Super Bowl 57 include the coin toss, the color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach, the position of the game’s MVP and whether or not a team will run a flea-flicker.
“Last year, Oregon players placed more than 245,000 bets during the game with a value of $4.5 million,” the Oregon Lotto announced ahead of Super Bowl 57. “The last game of the NFL season generated more than $913,000 in revenue for Oregon.”
Last year, one Oregonian won $50,000 betting on Super Bowl 46 by betting “a low-risk, high-reward parlay,” according to the Oregon Lotto. Since legalizing sports betting in 2019, people have wagered $1.15 billion on sports in the state of Oregon. Since its inception in 1985, Oregon Lotto has raised close to $15 billion for public education, economic development, state parks, veteran services, and watershed improvements.
Here are some of the bets/odds currently offered for Super Bowl LVII (odds subject to change):
Spread
- Chiefs +1.5
- Eagles -1.5
Moneyline
- Chiefs +105
- Eagles -125
Anytime Touchdown Scorer
- Jalen Hurts -115
- Miles Sanders -105
- Travis Kelce -135
- Isiah Pacheco +110
- A.J. Brown +105
Super Bowl Specials
- Any Defensive Player to Have 1+ solo sacks and 1+ interceptions +1,000
- Any Player to Return a Punt or Kickoff for a Touchdown +1,400
- Either Team to Kick a Game-Winning Walk-Off Field Goal at End of Regulation +1,000
Novelty Props
Coin Toss
- Heads +100
- Tails +100
Gatorade color poured on winning coach
- Yellow/Green +165
- Orange +300
- Blue +400
- Red/Pink +450
- Purple +750
MVP position
- Quarterback -650
- Wide Receiver +650
- Tight End +900
- Running Back/Full Back +1,200
- Linebacker +2,800
Will There Be a Flea-Flicker?
- Yes -135
- No -280
Local government services are available for those suffering from gambling addiction through the Oregon Health Authority. Those experiencing a crisis are encouraged to contact OHA’s Behavioral Health Crisis Response System by calling 988 or by chatting through 988lifeline.org.