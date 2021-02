Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates after his team scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With only 25,000 fans allowed inside Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV, things are looking a little different this year for the first socially-distant big game.

However, the action is still hot on the field. By halftime, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead the Kansas City Chiefs 21-6.

Take a look at the scenes from this year’s Super Bowl below: