Watch: Tiger makes controversial Super Bowl pick

DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — There was a pre-Super Bowl surprise at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines on Thursday. Misha the Amur tiger picked against her kind – choosing the L.A. Rams to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals!

The tiger was given the choice of two treats: one representing the Rams and the other the Bengals. After a few moments of deliberation, the Amur picked against the Bengals and chose the Rams to win on Sunday. Los Angeles is the early betting favorite in Las Vegas as well.

Blank Park Zoo animals have correctly predicted the winner of eight of the last 11 Super Bowls. Misha correctly picked the Denver Broncos over the Carolina Panthers in 2016.

Super Bowl LVI will air this Sunday on NBC.