PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — For the second time in three months, Oregon football head coach Dan Lanning has silenced rumors about him potentially leaving for a job in the SEC.

Social media was ablaze Jan. 10 following the surprise retirement of Alabama’s head coach Nick Saban. Sources within Bama’s program quickly pegged Lanning as their “top target” to fill the shoes of the seven-time national champion.

Conflicting reports said Lanning was in Tuscaloosa or that he was at home in Eugene. Flights were tracked and conspiracy theories ran wild.

All of that was put to a halt when Lanning took to social media himself to post a minute-long video of highlights from the 2023 season. It was overlaid with audio of himself speaking in various press conferences and TV spots about his love for Oregon.

Text on the screen read “If you’re scared your coach is leaving, come play for us. The Ducks aren’t going anywhere, and I’m not leaving.”

