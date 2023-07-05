The National Veterans Wheelchair Games run from July 4 through July 9 (U.S. Department of Veterans Services)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Over 400 veterans from across the United States, and some from the UK and Puerto Rico, are in Oregon competing in the National Veterans Wheelchair Games.

The event, which began on Tuesday, honors servicemen and women and displays the skill of paraplegic and quadriplegic veterans across a number of team and individual sports.

The competitions are being held around the Portland area at the Oregon Convention Center, Portland International Raceway, KingPins in Beaverton, OMSI and Mt. Hood Community College Aquatic Center.

The event is free to attend and runs through July 9 and a full schedule can be for here.

KOIN 6 News’ Emily Burris made a special guest appearance on July 4 and served as the Master of Ceremonies for the event’s opening night.