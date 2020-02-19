Closings
Thorns FC look to keep home opener streak alive against Utah

Sports

The Thorns FC will host the Utah Royals FC at Providence Park on April 18

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Thorns FC announced the club will host the Utah Royals FC for the 2020 season home opener.

The match is set for April 18 at Providence Park.

The Thorns FC hold a 7-0-0 record in home openers since 2013, outscoring opponents 18-5 in those matches. Additionally, Thorns FC currently hold a record of 2-0-1 at Providence Park all-time against Utah.

Single game ticket information will be presented at a later date.

Tickets for the Thorns Spring Invitational happening from March 29-April 4 at Providence Park go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, Feb. 27, at 10 a.m. online.

