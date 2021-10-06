Thorns GM Wilkinson on leave during harassment investigation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The general manager/president of the Portland Thorns was placed on administrative leave Wednesday pending the outcome of an independent investigation into reports of sexual harassment.

Gavin Wilkinson will remain on leave as long as the investigation continues, the Thorns said in a statement posted on their website and social media platforms.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, two former Portland Thorns players said the National Women’s Soccer League failed them after they reported being sexually harassed while on the team.

Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim accuse their former coach, Paul Riley, of sexual harassment and coercion. In Wednesday’s interview, the former Thorns say their concerns were swept under the rug — allowing Riley to target other players after he was let go from the Portland soccer team.

Riley has denied all allegations.

Wilkinson was put on leave as the Rose City Riveters say they’ll boycott all concessions at Providence Park. The fan group also says they will not buy any official team merchandise when the team plays Houston on Wednesday night.