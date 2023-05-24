PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two years ago, Graham Morris, the executive director of the Japan-America Society of Oregon, heard a rumor.

The word on the street was that the Timbers would be signing a Japanese player, and he knew his organization could help with the transition.

When he reached out to the club they said, well, not quite.

“I got an email back saying, ‘Actually, I don’t know where that rumor came from. We’re not going to sign a Japanese male player, but by chance, there’s a high likelihood we may be signing a female player.’ I said, ‘Great! Same thing applies!’” said Morris.

Just a few weeks later, Hina Sugita was officially a Thorn.

Portland Thorns player Hina Sugita at a practice in Providence Park, 2023 (KOIN)

JASO, which they call the non-profit for short, went to work right away. Helping with translators, English language tutors, getting Hina connected with authentic Japanese food around the city, and even setting up hiking excursions for her and other members.

“We kind of immediately knew that we could have fun, but at the same time actually really add value to helping Hina also be successful for the team,” said Morris. “If she’s comfortable in her life here, she’s more likely to play well on the soccer field.”

They wanted to show Hina they supported her in another way though.

JASO combined with other Japanese groups around the city to create a section at certain Thorns games to cheer for Hina. In the three games they’ve gone to over the last season and a half, they’ve sold over seven hundred tickets in total.

“It’s great that we can find ways to come together,” said Morris. “It’s not about our group, or your group, or another group, it’s just us celebrating Oregon and Japan, and at the same time cheering on Hina, who’s doing pretty well for the Thorns if you check it.”

At the game they attended a few weeks ago, they took the cheering section to another level– making scarfs for Hina.

Graham Morris, the executive director of the Japan-America Society of Oregon, holds a scarf that reads, “Go, Hina” for Hina Sugita, May 2023 (KOIN)

“The purpose of the scarf is to do a little fundraising,” said Morris. “Hina chose the charity. It’s her hometown youth soccer club. This scarf says, ‘Go Hina!’ in Japanese.”

JASO has definitely had an impact on Hina’s time here in America, but she’s equally having an impact on their membership as well.

“Especially females carry kind of a cultural heritage baggage that says you’re subservient to a man, you’re not as good as a man, you can serve a man, but you can’t lead,” said Morris. “Having Hina there as a role model is a really easily accessible example of someone who’s leading in their field.”