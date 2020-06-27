Thorns open NWSL Challenge Cup on KOIN 6 Saturday at 9:30 a.m. PT

Match available to watch on CBS and CBS All Access

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sports. Are. Back.

Portland Thorns FC return to play in the opening match of the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup Saturday where the club faces the North Carolina Courage at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah.

Kickoff for the nationally-broadcast game is 9:30am PT on KOIN 6 (CBS and CBS All Access) with Jenn Hildreth (play-by-play) and Aly Wagner (analyst) on the call.

WATCH: Emily Menges and team excited to begin

Following the match, the Thorns Postgame Report will go live with host Ann Schatz and soccer analyst Marian Dougherty to break down the match.

Fans can also tune in to the Thorns Facebook page or YouTube page approximately 15 minutes after the final whistle.

The club was slated to host the Utah Royals FC for the 2020 season home opener on April 18 at Providence Park.