EUGENE, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon football team held their annual media day on Wednesday with head coach Dan Lanning and 32 players holding press conferences between five different podiums in a two-and-a-half-hour period. Let’s put it this way, that could’ve been the quickest two-and-a-half hours of my career between everything going on.

Of course, it was a very productive two-and-a-half hours, and we were able to talk to all of the big names. Here are three of my takeaways from the event.

QUARTERBACK BATTLE

Yes, the quarterback battle was definitely a subject of discussion with Lanning refusing to tip his hand in the slightest. He insisted that it is a three-man race between Auburn transfer Bo Nix and sophomores Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. Lanning also insinuated that he’s going to be pretty tight-lipped about the situation.

“If I felt like it gave us a competitive advantage to tell you (the media), I would, I don’t, and we’re going to keep chopping,” said Lanning.

He did say that outside of knowing the playbook, his starter must be able to find the open receiver down the field and that they must not turn the ball over. Explosive plays will also be key for Lanning in naming his QB.

All three quarterbacks were at media day and said they all are confident in their abilities.

Obviously, most people think Nix will ultimately get the nod.

Nix has been through a quarterback battle or two before and said his freshman year when he won the job at Auburn, he thinks he won it through his leadership through actions and just wanting the job very badly.

“Obviously, that was something that I always wanted to do, and I just put my life to it. That’s just what I’ve been doing the past couple of years. These competitions, you’ve really got to put your life to it, and everything’s got to be about it,” he said.

When asked if he had considered what things would look like if he was not named the starter, Nix said, “Why would you think about failure?”

HUSTLE AND FLOWE

Justin Flowe was as inescapable in media day as he has been on the field the last two seasons, even if he’s only played a total of two games.

His name continually came up in interviews and every single player seemed excited to play with the linebacker and his infectious, intense personality this season.

“I know that if I look to my left and I see Justin looking scary, I know that he’s going to do his job, and I don’t have to worry, so I’m excited,” said fellow linebacker Noah Sewell with a big smile. “I wish you guys could switch cleats and be on the field with Justin Flowe. Justin Flowe will make the play.”

Flowe has only played in two games in two years after suffering season-ending injuries during the first game of each of the last two seasons.

“Everything that has had him set back, he just has it in his mind that, ‘I’m not going to let that hold me back no more. We’re going to move forward every day, and I’m going to take advantage of every day.’ I’m excited to see what Justin does this year. He’s going to blow (up) this year. I don’t see no other choice for Justin. You saw in the one game he had, he had 14 tackles on a broken foot. That’s not normal. I’m excited to see what Justin does. The boy is an animal,” said defensive end Bradyn Swinson.

Despite his lack of playing time, Flowe was named a second-team All-Pac-12 preseason selection. Some players choose to overlook accolades, for Flowe, he’s using it as motivation.

“It just shows me that I’ve got to keep working and don’t stop working. Having all those accolades and everything, it just makes me want to work harder… I can’t imagine if I get to play a whole season and play with my brothers, just how it’s going to turn out,” said Flowe.

SPENCER WEBB’S PRESENCE

Understandably, the tragic passing of Spencer Webb is still very present within this team’s psyche, with several players stating during media day that they now know more than ever to not take things for granted.

In particular, on Wednesday, we got to speak to Webb’s best friend on the team, Cam McCormick, who says his “why” got a lot bigger this year.

“That was like my little brother, and I know every time on that field he’s going to have my back,” said McCormick. “He’s going to be watching over me. He’s going to be cheering for me. One of those last moments I have with him we talked about how excited we were to finally play again together. Obviously, it sucks that it’s not going to be able to happen, but I know that he’s going to be with me out there on the first play balancing it. I don’t think it’s going to be too tough because I know what my goals are, and I know that he’s just going to be a part of it and helping me get there along the way.”

McCormick also says he has a few tattoo ideas to honor Spencer, but he may have to hold off on those due to fall camp. He also wants to wear Spencer’s #18 for Oregon’s week one game against Georgia with Webb’s name on the back of it so his best friend can physically be out on the field with him.