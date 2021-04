FC Dallas forward Fafa Picault, bottom, slide tackles Portland Timbers defender Pablo Bonilla, top, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND (OR) — The Portland Timbers started the 2021 season off strong as the team pushed its way into the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions League, after dominating CD Marathón 5-0 with the help of Yimmi Chara’s hat trick.

Timbers now advance to the quarterfinal round.