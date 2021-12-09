Timbers Army awaits historic MLS Cup outside Providence Park

PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 09: Fredy Montero #12 of Seattle Sounders celebrates after scoring a goal against the Portland Timbers in the second half at Providence Park on May 09, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Kickoff for the biggest game in Portland Timbers history is less than 48 hours away — and the Timbers Army is ready.

For the second day in a row, the line of campers for wrist bands is growing outside Providence Park. Those wrist bands allow Timbers Army members to get the best choice of seats for Saturday’s big game.

Fans say camping out is all part of the fun.

“Waiting in line and doing line culture with people is really fun,” said Timbers fan Annalisha. “You meet new people. I came with my cousin and he was going to camp out by himself but I didn’t feel like that was right. So, had to come put in the time and energy and spend it with him.”

The line of campers wraps down Southwest 18th Avenue, around the Multnomah Athletic Club and then up Salmon Street. Wrist bands are being handed out tomorrow morning.

Kickoff between the Timbers and NYC FC is noon on Saturday.