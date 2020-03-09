Timbers donate to tornado victims during Nashville SC game

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers were facing Nashville SC on the pitch, but joining together with them off it on Sunday.

A portion of Sunday’s General Admission ticket sales were donated to Nashville relief organizations to help victims of the deadly tornadoes that hit the Music City March 3rd. Both clubs also wore patches with the acronym ‘NGUOY,’ which stands for ‘Never Give Up On You.’ The jerseys were to be auctioned after the game with the proceeds also going to the recovery effort.

Timbers head coach Gio Savarese, midfielder Diego Valeri and defender Chris Duvall share what it means to them to be able to give back.

The Portland Timbers beat expansion Nashville SC 1-0 on Sunday.

This report was written with contributions from the Associated Press.