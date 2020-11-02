Timbers down Whitecaps 1-0 to move into first in the West

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, left, puts a shot on goal as Portland Timbers defender Jorge Villafana defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara scored in the 61st minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Timbers moved into first place in the Western Conference with two games remaining.

Portland was helped by the Seattle Sounders’ 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids earlier Sunday. The Whitecaps remained out of the playoff picture with one game to go.