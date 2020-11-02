Timbers down Whitecaps 1-0 to move into first in the West

Sports

by: ANNE M. PETERSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, left, puts a shot on goal as Portland Timbers defender Jorge Villafana defends during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yimmi Chara scored in the 61st minute and the Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night.

The Timbers moved into first place in the Western Conference with two games remaining.

Portland was helped by the Seattle Sounders’ 3-1 loss to the Colorado Rapids earlier Sunday. The Whitecaps remained out of the playoff picture with one game to go.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss