Timbers get late winner from Mora, top rival Sounders

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson (30) sets up to kick a goal against Seattle Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei, center, during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute, and the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 2-1.

Moments after Seattle nearly took the lead, Mora came open behind the Sounders backline, collected a well-timed pass from Eryk Williamson and beat goalkeeper Stefan Frei to give the Timbers the lead. It was Mora’s third straight match with a goal and gave the Timbers some redemption after a 3-0 loss at the hands of Seattle two weeks ago in Portland.

Williamson scored early for Portland, while Kelvin Leerdam scored the only goal for Seattle.