Timbers get late winner from Mora, top rival Sounders

SEATTLE (AP) — Substitute Felipe Mora scored after slipping behind the Seattle defense in the 83rd minute, and the Portland Timbers beat the Sounders 2-1.
Moments after Seattle nearly took the lead, Mora came open behind the Sounders backline, collected a well-timed pass from Eryk Williamson and beat goalkeeper Stefan Frei to give the Timbers the lead. It was Mora’s third straight match with a goal and gave the Timbers some redemption after a 3-0 loss at the hands of Seattle two weeks ago in Portland.
Williamson scored early for Portland, while Kelvin Leerdam scored the only goal for Seattle.
