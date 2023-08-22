Gio Savarese will be paid for the remainder of this season plus 2 more seasons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A melancholy air hung around the Portland Timbers facility Tuesday, one day after the club fired Gio Savarese, the winningest coach in team history.

Less than a year ago, Savarese got a contract extension through 2025. But the Timbers missed the playoffs last season and are currently 12th in a 14-team Western Conference. After falling 5-0 to Houston on Sunday, Savarese was fired.

“Without question, the hardest decision I’ve had to make or be a part of during my time with the club,” Timbers General Manager Ned Gabavoy said at a press conference. “Gio Savarese is an incredible person, he’s a great coach, and someone who has had helped move this club forward, and he’s had a tremendous amount of success with us. Unfortunately at times there’s a life cycle to where we are and what we do. I do think at this time, it’s best for the club to have a new voice.”

Despite some public disputes with players over the past year, Gabavoy said he did not feel that Savarese lost the locker room. In fact, both Diego Chara and Sebastian Blanco said they felt like the team was partially to blame in Gio’s firing.

“We had to do more,” Blanco said. “Unfortunately, Gio paid for everything. We are responsible a lot for this moment.”

“I mean, to part ways with him in this way is really bad,” said Chara.

Even though this firing adds to the turbulent Timbers season, they’re only 5 points out of playoff spot with 10 games to go.

“The decision was made because we still believe there’s something to achieve this year,” Gabavoy said. “Of, course, without sugar coating, we’ve made that very challenging and very difficult.”

Savarese’s contract extension was guaranteed — meaning the Timbers will have to pay him for the next 2 seasons.

Assistant coach Miles Joseph was named the interim coach for the remainder of this regular season.