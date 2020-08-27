Timbers, Mariners postpone games in solidarity

Seattle Mariners center fielder Kyle Lewis, right, celebrates with teammate shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) and second baseman Dee Gordon (9) after the Mariners defeated the San Diego Padres in a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In solidarity with the NBA, professional athletes across major sports postponed their games Wednesday night in a statement about racial injustice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Portland Timbers postponed their match against San Jose, and the Seattle Mariners did the same with their game against the San Diego Padres.

The WNBA postponed all their games around the league.

All three NBA playoff games scheduled for Wednesday have been postponed, with players around the league choosing to boycott in their strongest statement yet against racial injustice.

Called off: Games between Milwaukee and Orlando, Houston and Oklahoma City and the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland. The NBA said all three games would be rescheduled, yet did not say when.

The dramatic series of moves began when the Bucks — the NBA’s team from Wisconsin, a state rocked in recent days by the shooting by police officers of Jacob Blake, a Black man — didn’t take the floor for their playoff game against the Magic. The teams were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.