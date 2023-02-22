For the first time in Gio Savarase's tenure as Timbers head coach, the team did not make the postseason.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time in Gio Savarase’s time in charge of the Timbers, his team didn’t make the playoffs last year, getting eliminated on the last day of the regular season.

Even on media day, he and his squad haven’t forgotten.

“It’s still here. Right here bothering me,” said Savarase, pointing to his ribcage. “It’s something that we haven’t been used to. It wasn’t good enough.”

The good news is, he says his team has come back hungrier than ever.

“I’m excited. I’m excited about the group, and how they have come in. I feel something a little different,” said the Timbers manager, who is heading into his sixth season with the club. “This is very positive from the beginning, and we want to have a good start.”

The club will be starting without one of their top players, Dairon Asprilla, who had knee surgery last week. However, he’s already a week ahead of the rehabbing schedule, according to Savarase, and should be back in a few weeks. Goalie Aljaz Ivacic also noted he’s been battling the injury bug but is hopeful to be able to go for the Timbers’ season opener on Saturday vs. Sporting KC.

Someone who will definitely be out on the pitch opening day? A man who goes by one name, who was the team’s biggest signing of the offseason.

“Evander has brought in an exciting part of it because some of the things he’s done in practice are very exciting,” said Savarase. “The more that you guys are going to see him, you’re going to get like me, excited as well. He’s been working really well with the group.”

Those expectations, both from the fanbase and his head coach, don’t scare Evander in the slightest.

“Pressure is something that I’ve been dealing with since I was born basically because in Brazil it’s kind of a lot of pressure as well,” said Evander. “We grew up with this kind of pressure behind you. It makes the games much more fun, so it’s good for us.”

The Timbers will take on Sporting KC in the first game of the season at Providence Park at 7:30 on Saturday.