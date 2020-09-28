Timbers score early and hold off the Whitecaps

Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora, left, and midfielder Eryk Williamson celebrate after Mora scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in the opening minutes and the Timbers held off the Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night in Vancouver’s first “home” match in Portland.

Travel restrictions forced Major League Soccer’s Canadian teams to find temporary homes in the United States for the remainder of the season. So the Whitecaps will play six more of their remaining nine games at Portland’s Providence Park.