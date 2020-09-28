Timbers score early and hold off the Whitecaps

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in the opening minutes and the Timbers held off the Whitecaps 1-0 on Sunday night in Vancouver’s first “home” match in Portland.
Travel restrictions forced Major League Soccer’s Canadian teams to find temporary homes in the United States for the remainder of the season. So the Whitecaps will play six more of their remaining nine games at Portland’s Providence Park.
