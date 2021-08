Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora, left, and midfielder Eryk Williamson celebrate after Mora scored a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against the Vancouver Whitecaps in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Felipe Mora scored in the 62nd minute off an assist from Sebastian Blanco and the Portland Timbers went on to beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 on Saturday night.

Dairon Asprilla and Yimmy Chara also scored to help the Timbers snap a three-game winless streak.

All-Star Damir Kreilach scored a late goal for Real Salt Lake, playing the final match of a three-game trip. Albert Rusnák also scored for Salt Lake.