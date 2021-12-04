Timbers take on RSL in Western Conf. Final at Providence Park

PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 09: Fredy Montero #12 of Seattle Sounders celebrates after scoring a goal against the Portland Timbers in the second half at Providence Park on May 09, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers are playing Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Final Saturday at Providence Park.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time the Timbers have played RSL in 2021, with Portland sweeping the season series in three games. The Timbers outscored Salt Lake 12-4 in those wins.

The winner of the conference final will advance to the MLS Cup Final. Should the Timbers secure a victory Saturday, they would make their first MLS Cup appearance since losing to Atlanta in 2018.

A Timbers win Saturday would also mean Portlanders could look forward to the first-ever MLS Cup Final played at Providence Park.