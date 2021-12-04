Timbers take on RSL in Western Conf. Final at Providence Park

Sports

by: Sam Campbell, Justin McWhirter

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, OREGON – MAY 09: Fredy Montero #12 of Seattle Sounders celebrates after scoring a goal against the Portland Timbers in the second half at Providence Park on May 09, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers are playing Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference Final Saturday at Providence Park.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s game is the fourth time the Timbers have played RSL in 2021, with Portland sweeping the season series in three games. The Timbers outscored Salt Lake 12-4 in those wins.

The winner of the conference final will advance to the MLS Cup Final. Should the Timbers secure a victory Saturday, they would make their first MLS Cup appearance since losing to Atlanta in 2018.

A Timbers win Saturday would also mean Portlanders could look forward to the first-ever MLS Cup Final played at Providence Park.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories