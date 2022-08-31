The hire comes nearly a year after sexual misconduct allegations were levied against the Thorns former coach.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the face of multiple controversies over the last year, the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns announced Wednesday the hiring of Dr. Robin Beavers as the organization’s vice president of community and social impact.

According to the soccer clubs, Beavers has dedicated the last 20 years of her career to developing and managing programs that promote the wellness, equity, and inclusion of all people in society, with a focus on community engagement and outreach. She was born and raised in Portland and serves on the boards of Sport Oregon, POIC/RAHS, Portland Workforce Alliance, Numberz Radio and College Possible-Oregon.

“I am excited to be joining the Timbers and Thorns organization because I get the opportunity to uplift the lives of others through sports as well as strengthen the club’s connection to the community,” Beavers said. “The club has done great work throughout the years and I am looking forward to building upon the Stand Together initiative to continue those efforts so that we can help the communities throughout the Portland Metro area and beyond, thrive.”

In March, the Timbers and Thorns announced a series of initiatives, including the Stand Together initiative around accountability, engagement and equity, including the hiring of a Vice President of Community and Social Impact.

The decision to pursue these initiatives came after allegations of sexual coercion by former Thorns coach Paul Riley against multiple players were revealed in Oct. 2021.

Additionally, a report from The Athletic in February showed that domestic abuse allegations against them Timbers player Andy Polo were not shared with Major League Soccer (MLS) until they became public information — the alleged abuse occurred in May 2021.

Due to the handling of the situation with Polo, the Timbers faced allegations of attempting to cover up domestic abuse claims and the club was fined $25,000 by MLS for failing to “promptly and appropriately report the incident.”

“We strive to be a club this city and our supporters can be proud of. We have more than a decade of outstanding work in the community and off the pitch of which we are extremely proud. However, we are not perfect and will make mistakes occasionally. When that happens, corrections will be made, and we will learn from them,” the Timbers said in a statement published in March.