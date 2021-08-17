Timbers, Thorns to require proof of vaccination at home games

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Beginning Aug. 25, the Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns FC will require fans above the age of 12 to provide proof of vaccination before they can enter Providence Park.

The park is also admitting entrance to those who have a negative PCR test taken 48 hours prior to kickoff.

Mike Golub, Timbers and Thorns FC president of business, said the teams felt a responsibility to change the entrance policy in light of the fast-spreading Delta variant.

“This is not a place any of us thought we’d be, but the spread of the Delta variant and risk to unvaccinated children made it an easy decision until the situation improves,” Golub said. “Getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is safe, free, effective and the quickest way to end this pandemic.”

The football clubs said acceptable forms of proof are a CDC vaccination card, a photocopy of the card or a photo of the card on a mobile device.

For entry into the stadium, cardholders must be at least two weeks past receiving their second dose in a two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or a single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The policy will not apply to the upcoming Women’s International Champions Cup matches on Wednesday and Saturday.

All attendees over five years old are required to follow Oregon’s statewide mask mandate and wear face coverings when not in their seats, Timbers and Thorns representatives said in the announcement. Once seated, masks are optional but recommended.