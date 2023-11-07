PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following the announcement of a new head coach for the Portland Timbers on Monday, a press conference was held to officially introduce him Tuesday.

On Tuesday at 10 a.m. Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy and new head coach Phil Neville answered questions.

Neville, a distinguished player in England’s premier league and the England Men’s National Team shared his excitement about coming to Portland and coaching the Timbers.

“I am massively excited about the challenge ahead, and from the very first moment I met the staff I knew it was the right opportunity for me, the right club for me and the right city for me,” said Neville. “The fans are the most important part of this football club with their intensity and support, and I think this journey is going to be something special. I have great memories visiting Portland, which reminds me of Manchester, my hometown, and I can’t wait for my family to get to know this beautiful city.”