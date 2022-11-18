West Linn receiver Mark Hamper strolls into the end zone in the Lions’ win over Lake Oswego on Sept. 30, 2022. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re down to just four teams vying for a 6A state championship, and KOIN 6 Blitz has you covered as the prep football semifinals take place on Friday.

In one semifinal, top-ranked West Linn will take on the defending champion Central Catholic at 7 p.m. at Pioneer Stadium in Oregon City. Outside of a four-point loss to Sheldon in the second week of the season, 10-1 West Linn has been dominant for most of the season, scoring over 40 points in 9 of their 11 contests.

Central Catholic also is 10-1 on the year, defeating Jesuit 23-20 last week to advance to the semifinals.

The other semifinal game features unbeaten Sheldon against Tualatin. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at McNary High School. While the Sheldon offense has been incredibly explosive all season, their defense, which has held their opponents to single digits in all but one game, may be the most impressive feature of this team.

Upset-minded Tualatin, the state runner-up in 2021, comes into the game with a 9-2 record. The Timberwolves have been playing their best football during their playoff run, easily defeating Grants Pass and Mountainside in the first two rounds.

In other 6A postseason action, North Salem takes on Liberty in the Columbia Cup semifinals on Friday at Wilsonville High School. The other semifinal game features Hillsboro and Westview, which is being played at Hillsboro Stadium. Both games begin at 7 p.m.