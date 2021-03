Action in the Southridge vs Westview KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week, March 12, 2021 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Week 3 of the spring high school football season features top matchups in the KOIN 6 Blitz.

In the Game of the Week, Barlow will take on Central Catholic at Hillsboro Stadium.

Other games include:

Mountainside at Southridge

Westview at Sunset

Oregon City at Lake Oswego

All games begin at 7 p.m.

Stay with KOIN 6 Sports for all the high school football action in this pandemic-rescheduled season.