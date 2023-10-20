PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In a game that could decide the Three Rivers League title, top-ranked West Linn hosts No. 6 Lakeridge in the KOIN 6 Blitz Game of the Week.

West Linn has won each of their games by three scores or more so far this year. Meanwhile, a seven-point loss against second-ranked Tualatin is the only blemish on Lakeridge’s resume.

Other KOIN 6 Blitz games include:

Central Catholic at Clackamas

Sandy at Nelson

Tigard at Lake Oswego

Ida B. Wells at Roosevelt

Each game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.

Stay with KOIN 6 Blitz for all the action throughout the regular season and playoffs.