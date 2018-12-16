Top recruit Kayvon Thibodeaux commits to Ducks
Thibodeaux chose Oregon over Alabama, Florida and Florida State
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The Oregon Ducks landed a big name in college football with defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux officially committing to the team live on ESPN on Saturday.
Thibodeaux told CBS Sports HQ he chose Oregon over Alabama, Florida State and Florida after a great deal of thought on what was best for his future.
"I'll have a great opportunity to play, close to home, playing under Mario Cristobal -- he's a great coach -- Coach Hayward and Coach Joe," said Thibodeaux. "They'll be able to develop me and get me to the next level."
The Ducks expect Thibodeaux to carry on the legacy he left in high school as a dominant force on the defensive line.
He told CBS Sports HQ his goal for the 2019 season is 10 sacks.
The Ducks' recruiting class for the upcoming season now falls in the top five in the nation.
