Top seed South Carolina dismantles Oregon State in NCAAs

Oregon State guard Aleah Goodman (1) eyes a rebound ahead of South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson (3) during the second half of a college basketball game in the second round of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Aliyah Boston scored 19 points and top seed South Carolina dominated after a close first quarter to beat eighth-seeded Oregon State 59-42 in the women’s NCAA Tournament, advancing to its seventh straight Sweet 16.

The Gamecocks led by a point after one quarter but had built a 12-point lead by halftime and were up 53-29 by the start of the fourth. South Carolina, the 2017 national champion, improved to 8-1 in the second round under coach Dawn Staley and will appear in the regional semifinals for the 11th time overall.

Taylor Jones scored 13 points for Oregon State, which ended a streak of four straight Sweet 16 appearances.