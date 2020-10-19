Torres’ goal gives LAFC a 1-1 draw with the Timbers

by: ANNE M. PETERSON/Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark, left, stops the shot of Los Angeles FC forward Bradley Wright-Phillips, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Teenager Christian Torres scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time to give LAFC a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers.

Torres, a 16-year-old homegrown player, left-footed a shot that Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark couldn’t get to.

Jeremy Ebobisse scored early in the second half for the Timbers, who continued to wrestle for the top spot in the Western Conference standings with the Seattle Sounders, who were playing later against San Jose.

