Torres’ goal gives LAFC a 1-1 draw with the Timbers

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Teenager Christian Torres scored his first Major League Soccer goal in stoppage time to give LAFC a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers.
Torres, a 16-year-old homegrown player, left-footed a shot that Timbers goalkeeper Steve Clark couldn’t get to.
Jeremy Ebobisse scored early in the second half for the Timbers, who continued to wrestle for the top spot in the Western Conference standings with the Seattle Sounders, who were playing later against San Jose.
