The new uniform nods to late broadcaster Bill Schonely and late coach Jack Ramsay

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers’ new uniforms commemorate two former employees — and a pattern — with a significant influence on the basketball franchise.

The Blazers unveiled the 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition uniforms on Thursday morning. It features the team’s primary colors of red, black and white.

Closer look at Portland Trail Blazers’ 2023-24 City Edition jersey. (Courtesy Trail Blazers)

Closer look at Portland Trail Blazers’ 2023-24 City Edition basketball shorts. (Courtesy Trail Blazers0

Shaedon Sharpe poses in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 2023-24 City Edition uniform. (Courtesy Stephanie Castillo / Trail Blazers)

One new addition to the jerseys is the “Rip City” wordmark, the popular phrase coined by legendary broadcaster Bill Schonely who died this January at 93.

According to the Blazers Communications Department, the jersey also nods to the slogan “Keep Portland Weird” — by promising to “Keep Portland Plaid.”

The plaid “Rip City” donned on the jersey aims to pay homage to Jack “Dr. Jack” Ramsay, the late coach and Naismith Hall-of-Famer who led the Blazers to their only NBA championship in 1977.

Inspired by “fashionsta” Ramsay’s courtside looks, the plaid design can also be seen on the shoulders of the jersey and waistband of the shorts. In addition, the former coach’s signature is featured on the bottom left portion of the jersey. “Dr. Jack” and No. 77 are placed along the short’s waistband as well.

“The city of Portland is known for its uniquely bold attitude, always willing to push the boundaries of self-expression and receive inspiration from anywhere and everywhere,” the Trail Blazers said of the new design.

The jerseys can be purchased online from Rip City Clothing or in store at the Moda Center, which will have a plaid basketball court during all in-season tournament games this year.

The organization is asking fans to support its “Keep Portland Plaid” campaign by wearing plaid at the inaugural in-season tournament game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The “Plaid-Out” is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.