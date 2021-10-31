Trail Blazers fall 125-113 to Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) drives around Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) after Hornets center Mason Plumlee (24) set a screen during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, nine rebounds and seven assists; Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 13 of his 26 points in the decisive fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-113 on Sunday night.

Miles Bridges added 19 points and a career-high nine assists, and P.J. Washington had 17 points to help give coach James Borrego his 100th career victory.

Charlotte finished 20 of 42 from 3-point range. C.J. McCollum had 25 points for Portland, and Jusuf Nurkic had 13 points and 14 rebounds. The Blazers had won two in a row.