Trail Blazers fire GM Neil Olshey for code of conduct violations

PORTLAND, OREGON – OCTOBER 20: President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Moda Center on October 20, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.

Olshey was terminated after the Blazers conducted an independent review into workplace misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers have fired General Manager and President of Basketball Operations Neil Olshey.

In a statement released on Friday morning, the Blazers confirmed it terminated Olshey after an independent review concluded he violated the organization’s code of conduct. However, the franchise has not disclosed any further details about those violations or any findings of the review.

“Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it,” the statement read, in part. “We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment.”

Joe Cronin has been promoted to fill the interim general manager position while the organization searches for a permanent replacement.

This news is the latest chapter in a series of dramatic developments surrounding the Blazers franchise — as Olshey was under an investigation commissioned by the team for alleged workplace misconduct. In a statement released on Nov. 6, the Trail Blazers said the organization had become aware of “concerns around workplace environment by non-player personnel at the practice facility.”

Three weeks ago, Chris McGowan stepped down as the Blazers’ president and chief executive officer. McGowan resigned amid the investigation after being with the team for nearly a decade.

According to a report from Yahoo Sports, employees said there had been a hostile and toxic work environment, with staffers subjected to “intimidation and profanity-laced tirades.”

The team previously said it had hired a firm, O’Melveny & Myers, to conduct a “full, fair and independent review,” but it did not name Olshey at the time.